Anglican Church apology would be vital in helping Rowea s victims heal: Bennett
Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Carolyn Bennett is shown in her office in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. Bennett says it is very important that the Anglican Church has agreed to work on a national public apology for the legacy of Ralph Rowe - a former priest who flew into indigenous communities and sexually abused children during the 1970s and 1980s.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang OTTAWA - A long-awaited public apology from the Anglican Church for the rampant sexual abuse perpetrated by former priest Ralph Rowe in the 1970s and 1980s will be vital in helping victims heal, Canada's indigenous affairs minister says.
