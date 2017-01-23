Anglican Church apology would be vita...

Anglican Church apology would be vital in helping Rowea s victims heal: Bennett

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Lethbridge Herald

Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Carolyn Bennett is shown in her office in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. Bennett says it is very important that the Anglican Church has agreed to work on a national public apology for the legacy of Ralph Rowe - a former priest who flew into indigenous communities and sexually abused children during the 1970s and 1980s.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang OTTAWA - A long-awaited public apology from the Anglican Church for the rampant sexual abuse perpetrated by former priest Ralph Rowe in the 1970s and 1980s will be vital in helping victims heal, Canada's indigenous affairs minister says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away... 21 hr 2 funny 21
News Jehovah's Witness who died giving birth underst... 22 hr True Christian wi... 46
News What have we learned from the Lac-Megantic oil ... Jan 19 the best answer 1
News Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She... Jan 19 Not the best 2 1
KEVIN is LEERY - " I Want In " ! Jan 18 Lisa Wraithe - KHAN 2
News Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ... Jan 16 lotsa cash wasted... 1
News Last Call with Sol cancelled due to CJAD's move... (Mar '10) Jan 16 frequent listener 7
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,462 • Total comments across all topics: 278,265,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC