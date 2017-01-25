An independent Indigenous court

An independent Indigenous court

Monday Jan 23 Read more: The McGill Daily

On Monday January 16, several dozen people gathered at New Chancellor Day Hall to hear a presentation by three administrators of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, Canada's first independent Indigenous court, about the structure and nature of the court. Panelists included Kyrie Ransom, justice coordinator at the court, Bonnie Cole, prosecutor and legal council, and Gilbert Terrence, a court administrator.

