Advocates ask Ottawa to 'kill the Internet tax' as Liberals ponder new fees
The issue has been in renewed focus recently, as Heritage Minister MA©lanie Joly launched a public consultation last April. Heritage Minister MA©lanie Joly has been noncommital on whether the government will introduce new fees, such as consumption charges to video and audio streaming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|Jan 1
|Leaf
|1
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|Dec 31
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec 29
|BTU
|1
|CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic...
|Dec 27
|lucky 2 get mobile
|1
|Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN
|Dec 25
|Duniyah
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC