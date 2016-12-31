A little New Year's Eve snow doesn't spoil the 2017 countdown party in Ottawa
Fireworks explode over Parliament Hill to celebrate New Year's Eve and Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Saturday, December 31, 2016. Head-down in wind that whipped an expected 10 to 15 cm of snow, the capital barbecued hotdogs, oohed and ahhed for splashy pyrotechnics and bopped to pop by Carly Rae Jepsen.
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|14 min
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
|Happy New Year from the Prime Minister
|13 hr
|Leaf
|1
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|Sat
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec 29
|BTU
|1
|CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic...
|Dec 27
|lucky 2 get mobile
|1
|Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN
|Dec 25
|Duniyah
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
