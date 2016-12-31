A little New Year's Eve snow doesn't ...

A little New Year's Eve snow doesn't spoil the 2017 countdown party in Ottawa

Fireworks explode over Parliament Hill to celebrate New Year's Eve and Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Saturday, December 31, 2016. Head-down in wind that whipped an expected 10 to 15 cm of snow, the capital barbecued hotdogs, oohed and ahhed for splashy pyrotechnics and bopped to pop by Carly Rae Jepsen.

