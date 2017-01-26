4 decades later, Quebec man seeks stranger who saved his life
Peter Webb, who lives with his son Alex in the Eastern Townships, said looking at his five-year-old now reminds him of the significance of the stranger's rescue. Peter Webb can still remember his heavy winter coat weighing him down when he fell into the cold waters of Lake Massawippi in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report to offer 'ideas' for stemming crisis in ...
|Jan 26
|OPP neutral eh
|1
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|Jan 25
|2 funny
|21
|Jehovah's Witness who died giving birth underst...
|Jan 25
|True Christian wi...
|46
|What have we learned from the Lac-Megantic oil ...
|Jan 19
|the best answer
|1
|Justin Trudeau makes stops in Lac-Megantic, She...
|Jan 19
|Not the best 2
|1
|KEVIN is LEERY - " I Want In " !
|Jan 18
|Lisa Wraithe - KHAN
|2
|Canadian 911 services need a big upgrade, CRTC ...
|Jan 16
|lotsa cash wasted...
|1
