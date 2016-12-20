Just three days after the Oct. 19, 2015 federal election, a half-dozen of the most powerful political insiders in the country gathered for dinner in the Byward Market, a historic section of the nation's capital filled with high-end restaurants, boutiques, courtyards, and artisan shops. Representing Justin Trudeau's new government were his top two political advisors, Gerry Butts and Katie Telford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.