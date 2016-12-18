Yasmeen Ghauri - Exotic Infusion
Yasmeen Ghauri was born March 23, 1971 in Montreal, Quebec. She was discovered at 17, while working at McDonald's, by someone in the fashion industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scouting Board.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|7 hr
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Thu
|BTU
|1
|CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic...
|Dec 27
|lucky 2 get mobile
|1
|Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN
|Dec 25
|Duniyah
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Dec 24
|We need Darth
|2
|Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08)
|Dec 15
|doggman7100
|36
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC