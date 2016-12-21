Vancouver Island trades council thrilled with asbestos ban
A construction trades representative on Vancouver Island is calling the federal government's ban on asbestos "a long time coming." Phil Venoit, president of the Vancouver Island Building Construction Trades Council, was reacting to Ottawa's recent announcement that they are committed to banning asbestos and asbestos-containing products by 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penninsula News Review.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|1 hr
|We need Darth
|2
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|1 hr
|Santa I can xplain
|3
|Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08)
|Dec 15
|doggman7100
|36
|Key promises in Thursday's asbestos ban announc...
|Dec 15
|Judge Judy Garland
|1
|The Sault's pretty cozy, but not that cozy
|Dec 10
|Maria
|1
|Northern Ontario mayors went to Ottawa with Fed...
|Nov 26
|off 2 see Fiberals
|1
|Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon...
|Nov 26
|Poutine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC