Trixie Hardy: 1922 to 2016

SooToday received the following from Arthur Funeral Home announcing the death of internationally-known dance instructor and Sault Ste. Marie Walk of Fame inductee Trixie Hardy at the age of 94: ************************* Beatrice Connolly , 94, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on the 23 of December 2016 at the Sault Area Hospital in Sault Ste.

