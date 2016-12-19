Toronto police testing roadside screening devices for drug-impaired driving
The project - which continues through to next spring - will test how well officers are able to use certain roadside drug-testing devices on motorists under different weather conditions and at night. It is part of a national effort aimed at testing how police forces can detect drug-impaired drivers, with forces in Vancouver, Halifax and Gatineau, Que., as well as the Ontario Provincial Police and certain RCMP detachments taking part.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|1 hr
|We need Darth
|2
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|1 hr
|Santa I can xplain
|3
|Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08)
|Dec 15
|doggman7100
|36
|Key promises in Thursday's asbestos ban announc...
|Dec 15
|Judge Judy Garland
|1
|The Sault's pretty cozy, but not that cozy
|Dec 10
|Maria
|1
|Northern Ontario mayors went to Ottawa with Fed...
|Nov 26
|off 2 see Fiberals
|1
|Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon...
|Nov 26
|Poutine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC