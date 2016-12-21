Tigers chase a drone through the snow. Can they catch it? - CNET
Siberian tigers at a Canadian zoo are frolicking in the snow and then are mesmerized by a drone filming and teasing them. David Etienne Durivage , a film director and commercial drone pilot, shot a beautiful video of Siberian tigers at Zoo Sauvage de St-Felicien in Quebec, Canada, playing in the snow and trying to catch the pesky drone filming them.
