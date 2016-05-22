T'Cha Dunlevy: A look back at the year in Quebec cinema

MAIN PHOTO: Critics called Juste la fin du monde Xavier Dolan's first misstep, but the Quebec director was awarded the Grand Prix at Cannes. VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images TOPSHOT - Canadian director Xavier Dolan reacts after being awarded with the Grand Prix for the film "It's Only The End Of The World " during the closing ceremony of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 22, 2016.

