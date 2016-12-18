Supermarket robbery in Ste Madeleine ...

Supermarket robbery in Ste Madeleine *Dec. 29, 2016, 7:48 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

POLICE are hoping that the public will recognise and bring information to them on two men caught on camera robbing a Chinese grocery in Ste Madeleine on Wednesday. Police said yesterday afternoon that there were no arrests as yet, but were hoping to make a breakthrough in the case once the video is circulated widely and citizens bring information on their identities to them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history... 4 min Spruce Goose Grover 5
News Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas... Thu BTU 1
News CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic... Dec 27 lucky 2 get mobile 1
Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN Dec 25 Duniyah 1
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... Dec 24 CBC Grey News at 11 4
News Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun... Dec 24 We need Darth 2
News Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08) Dec 15 doggman7100 36
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,140 • Total comments across all topics: 277,477,852

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC