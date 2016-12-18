Supermarket robbery in Ste Madeleine *Dec. 29, 2016, 7:48 PM Ast
POLICE are hoping that the public will recognise and bring information to them on two men caught on camera robbing a Chinese grocery in Ste Madeleine on Wednesday. Police said yesterday afternoon that there were no arrests as yet, but were hoping to make a breakthrough in the case once the video is circulated widely and citizens bring information on their identities to them.
