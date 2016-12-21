Security agencies must obey letter of law, Trudeau says amid surveillance fears
Justin Trudeau says his government will ensure security and spy agencies follow the "letter and spirit" of the law, amid mounting concerns they have trampled the privacy of journalists and other Canadians. In a roundtable interview this week with The Canadian Press, the prime minister stressed that national security agencies must protect Canadians but also safeguard the laws and values the public cherishes.
