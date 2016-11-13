Sault-born paramedic rescues man off Florida street, pays for his flight home
Dusty Rousseau, Sault-born Florida paramedic, at left, rescued Ryan, 21, and sent him safely home to Wisconsin for Christmas. Photo supplied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|1 hr
|BTU
|1
|CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic...
|Tue
|lucky 2 get mobile
|1
|Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN
|Dec 25
|Duniyah
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Dec 24
|We need Darth
|2
|Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08)
|Dec 15
|doggman7100
|36
|Key promises in Thursday's asbestos ban announc...
|Dec 15
|Judge Judy Garland
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC