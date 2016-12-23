Quebec separatists promise 'alternate...

Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history during Canada's 150th birthday

There are 4 comments on the Yorkton This Week & Enterprise story from Friday, titled Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history during Canada's 150th birthday. In it, Yorkton This Week & Enterprise reports that:

Quebec provincial politician Stephane Bergeron says Ottawa is fond of commemorating "comfort history," or what he calls a sterile narrative that doesn't offend or delve deep into controversial aspects of the past. Bergeron, left, speaks to media as colleague Nicolas Marceau, right, looks on at a news conference in Quebec City, in a March 23, 2016, file photo.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
PIERRE TRUDEAU ERA

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Yesterday
SUN MEDIA OWNERS Try to Re-Write History !

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
PIERRE TRUDEAU ERA

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 Yesterday
SUN MEDIA OWNERS Try to Re-Write History !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Santa I can xplain

Toronto, Canada

#3 Yesterday
http://www.topix.com/world/2016/12/belarus-co...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
CBC Grey News at 11

Winnipeg, Canada

#4 23 hrs ago
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/b...
.
Reporters MUST be Held Responsible and PAY the Damages They Cause !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun... Sat We need Darth 2
News Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08) Dec 15 doggman7100 36
News Key promises in Thursday's asbestos ban announc... Dec 15 Judge Judy Garland 1
News The Sault's pretty cozy, but not that cozy Dec 10 Maria 1
News Northern Ontario mayors went to Ottawa with Fed... Nov 26 off 2 see Fiberals 1
News Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon... Nov 26 Poutine 1
News Ivanhoe Cambridge says co-working can help comm... Nov '16 no Wynne situation 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,693

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC