Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history during Canada's 150th birthday

Quebec provincial politician Stephane Bergeron's use of quotation marks reflects his feelings on the federal government's plans for the 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017. The member of the separatist Parti Quebecois says Ottawa is fond of commemorating "comfort history," or what he calls a sterile narrative that doesn't offend or delve deep into controversial aspects of the past.

