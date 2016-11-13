Quebec off pace for making 2020 target of 100,000 electric, hybrid cars, says industry
Quebec's current incentive program offers a maximum rebate of $8,000 off the purchase of an electric car. A provincial plan that wants to see 100,000 electric and hybrid rechargeable cars on Quebec's streets by 2020 will fall well short of its goal if additional subsidies aren't made available, says the province's electric car association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic...
|22 hr
|lucky 2 get mobile
|1
|Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN
|Sun
|Duniyah
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Dec 24
|We need Darth
|2
|Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08)
|Dec 15
|doggman7100
|36
|Key promises in Thursday's asbestos ban announc...
|Dec 15
|Judge Judy Garland
|1
|The Sault's pretty cozy, but not that cozy
|Dec 10
|Maria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC