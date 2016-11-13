Orbite Files Preliminary Base Shelf P...

Orbite Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

Orbite Technologies Inc. announced the filing of a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. The Prospectus is not a commitment to undertake any financing but provides flexibility over the normal course of business to fund, if needed, the demonstration of the Company's proprietary waste monetization technology.

