Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises c...

Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gasoline and home heating on Jan. 1

There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gasoline and home heating on Jan. 1. In it, Canada.com reports that:

Ontarians will start paying for the Liberal government's ambitious cap-and-trade program almost immediately after it comes into effect Jan. 1 with higher prices for gasoline and natural gas. The plan, which is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 15 per cent below 1990 levels within four years, will drive the price of gasoline up 4.3 cents per litre and increase the cost of home heating by up to $6.70 a month.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
BTU

Toronto, Canada

#1 12 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/ca/halton-hills-on-georg...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic... Dec 27 lucky 2 get mobile 1
Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN Dec 25 Duniyah 1
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... Dec 24 CBC Grey News at 11 4
News Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun... Dec 24 We need Darth 2
News Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08) Dec 15 doggman7100 36
News Key promises in Thursday's asbestos ban announc... Dec 15 Judge Judy Garland 1
News The Sault's pretty cozy, but not that cozy Dec 10 Maria 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,442,700

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC