No dialysis centre in Baie-Comeau meant 1,400 km weekly drives for North Shore kidney patient

Lise Allicie's widower, Martial Poitras and son, SA©bastien Poitras, say they firmly believe the 1,400 kilometres Allicie had to drive each week for hemodialysis treatment was a determining factor in her death. She suffered from kidney failure, and the closest place to go for dialysis was in Chicoutimi, about 230 kilometres from her home in Forestville, a town of 3,000 on Quebec's North Shore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.