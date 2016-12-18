Montreal startup wants to make accommodation free for travelling athletes

WelcomeAthlete is a website in development where athletes can find a free place to stay in the home of community members who want to support them. "All the time we had to book a hotel overnight ... it was quite tough each time to pay $250 or $300," said co-founder Alexandre Chanay, a triathlete, who travels often to Mont Tremblant to train and compete.

