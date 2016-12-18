Montreal startup wants to make accomm...

Montreal startup wants to make accommodation free for travelling athletes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

WelcomeAthlete is a website in development where athletes can find a free place to stay in the home of community members who want to support them. "All the time we had to book a hotel overnight ... it was quite tough each time to pay $250 or $300," said co-founder Alexandre Chanay, a triathlete, who travels often to Mont Tremblant to train and compete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history... 15 hr Spruce Goose Grover 5
News Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas... Dec 29 BTU 1
News CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic... Dec 27 lucky 2 get mobile 1
Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN Dec 25 Duniyah 1
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... Dec 24 CBC Grey News at 11 4
News Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun... Dec 24 We need Darth 2
News Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08) Dec 15 doggman7100 36
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,542 • Total comments across all topics: 277,493,390

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC