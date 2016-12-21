Montreal hospitals urge parents to keep kids with flu away from ERs
Many kids come in with mild flu-like symptoms, which puts more pressure on staff and increases waiting times. The Montreal Children's and Sainte-Justine hospitals are asking parents to think twice before bringing children to an emergency room this holiday season.
