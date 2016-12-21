Million-dollar reno at Status of Wome...

Million-dollar reno at Status of Women an outlier for new ministerial suites

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Western Star

Most Liberal cabinet ministers in charge of what used to be a junior portfolio moved into existing suites instead of creating new office space for themselves and their staff. The Canadian Press reported last week that Status of Women Minister Patty Hajdu approved the $1.1-million construction of new offices for herself and her staff this year so that she could be in the same building as the rest of the agency, located in Gatineau, Que.

Quebec, Canada

