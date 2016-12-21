Million-dollar reno at Status of Women an outlier for new ministerial suites
Most Liberal cabinet ministers in charge of what used to be a junior portfolio moved into existing suites instead of creating new office space for themselves and their staff. The Canadian Press reported last week that Status of Women Minister Patty Hajdu approved the $1.1-million construction of new offices for herself and her staff this year so that she could be in the same building as the rest of the agency, located in Gatineau, Que.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|1 hr
|We need Darth
|2
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|1 hr
|Santa I can xplain
|3
|Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08)
|Dec 15
|doggman7100
|36
|Key promises in Thursday's asbestos ban announc...
|Dec 15
|Judge Judy Garland
|1
|The Sault's pretty cozy, but not that cozy
|Dec 10
|Maria
|1
|Northern Ontario mayors went to Ottawa with Fed...
|Nov 26
|off 2 see Fiberals
|1
|Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon...
|Nov 26
|Poutine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC