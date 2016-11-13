Man charged in Sept-Iles Muslim cultural centre fire
A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with a suspicious fire at the Muslim cultural centre in Sept-Iles last week. Jacky Vigneault, who is from Sept-Iles, is facing charges for arson and possession of incendiary material.
