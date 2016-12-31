Happy New Year from the Prime Minister

Happy New Year from the Prime Minister

There are 1 comment on the SooToday story from Yesterday, titled Happy New Year from the Prime Minister. In it, SooToday reports that:

SooToday file photo shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sault Ste. Marie for a transit funding announcement on Friday, April 8, 2016.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Leaf

Pickering, Canada

#1 6 hrs ago
https://web.facebook.com/buzzfeednifty/videos...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history... Sat Spruce Goose Grover 5
News Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas... Dec 29 BTU 1
News CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic... Dec 27 lucky 2 get mobile 1
Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN Dec 25 Duniyah 1
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... Dec 24 CBC Grey News at 11 4
News Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun... Dec 24 We need Darth 2
News Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08) Dec 15 doggman7100 36
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,740 • Total comments across all topics: 277,526,573

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC