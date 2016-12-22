GTA's supply of newly built homes hit...

GTA's supply of newly built homes hits new lows, building group says

Thursday Dec 22

The Building Industry and Land Development Association says the Greater Toronto Area's supply of newly constructed homes last month hit its second-lowest level since it began tracking that data about 15 years ago. The group says there were 15,184 new homes in builders' inventories last month - about half of the 31,150 that existed exactly 10 years ago.

Quebec, Canada

