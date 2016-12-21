Governments of Canada and Quebec Begin Construction of Biomethanation Facilities
The governments of Canada and Quebec are committed to combating climate change and fostering cleaner economic growth through green infrastructure projects. Officials of the governments of Canada and Quebec came to Varennes on December 19 to break ground, marking the start of construction of the biomethanation facilities of the Societe d'economie mixte de l'est de la couronne sud .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|1 hr
|We need Darth
|2
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|1 hr
|Santa I can xplain
|3
|Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08)
|Dec 15
|doggman7100
|36
|Key promises in Thursday's asbestos ban announc...
|Dec 15
|Judge Judy Garland
|1
|The Sault's pretty cozy, but not that cozy
|Dec 10
|Maria
|1
|Northern Ontario mayors went to Ottawa with Fed...
|Nov 26
|off 2 see Fiberals
|1
|Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon...
|Nov 26
|Poutine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC