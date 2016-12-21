Gaz M ©tro Inaugurates Commissio...

Gaz M tro Inaugurates Commissioning of Natural Gas Network in the Town of Asbestos, Quebec

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Electric Energy Online

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bain Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, Mr. Hugues Grimard, prefect of Des Sources RCM and mayor of project to extend the gas network is getting under way thanks to financial contributions from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions and the Ville d' . This investment will connect the 28 businesses in the town's industrial area, in addition to representing a significant economic development driver for the region.

Quebec, Canada

