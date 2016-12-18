Fireworks, performances across the country to mark start of Canada's 150th year
A massive fireworks display over Parliament Hill - usually reserved for July 1 - will take place at 8:17 eastern time and midnight to mark the beginning of 2017 and a year-long birthday bash across the country. New Year's Eve events with a 150th birthday flavour are being held in 19 cities across the country, including St. John's, N.L., which will be the first to hit the midnight milestone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec separatists promise a alternatea history...
|18 hr
|Spruce Goose Grover
|5
|Ontario's cap-and-trade plan raises cost of gas...
|Dec 29
|BTU
|1
|CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic...
|Dec 27
|lucky 2 get mobile
|1
|Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN
|Dec 25
|Duniyah
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Dec 24
|We need Darth
|2
|Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08)
|Dec 15
|doggman7100
|36
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC