Feds planning 20 minutes and 17 seconds of Canada Day fireworks

With a spectacular fireworks display set to usher in Canada's sesquicentennial on New Year's Eve, the Department of Canadian Heritage has already begun planning for an equally impressive pyrotechnical show in the nation's capital next July 1. Companies have until the end of January to respond to a government tender inviting bids for a "pyromusical fireworks display" on Canada Day - part of a full weekend of activities in Ottawa-Gatineau celebrating the country's 150th birthday. Canadian Heritage will release full program details in the spring.

