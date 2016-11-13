'Explosive' snowstorm heading toward ...

'Explosive' snowstorm heading toward eastern Quebec

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: CBC News

A couple in Montreal walks through a snowstorm in this idyllic scene, which may be recreated today in the Montreal area. However, parts of eastern Quebec will see much more snow than pictured here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic... Tue lucky 2 get mobile 1
Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN Dec 25 Duniyah 1
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... Dec 24 CBC Grey News at 11 4
News Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun... Dec 24 We need Darth 2
News Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08) Dec 15 doggman7100 36
News Key promises in Thursday's asbestos ban announc... Dec 15 Judge Judy Garland 1
News The Sault's pretty cozy, but not that cozy Dec 10 Maria 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,794 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,107

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC