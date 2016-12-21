English-only care home in Eastern Townships facing financial strain
The Wales Home, the only English long-term care home in the Eastern Townships, has had to turn to its foundation for the past five years to help it cover a $1.7 million dollar operating deficit. The only English long-term care home in the Eastern Townships is hoping the province can help it address its financial woes.
