Cut-off North East areas reconnectedDec. 27, 2016, 11:13 PM Ast

A partial view of one of the landslides that occurred in the North East Coast following heavy rainfall on November 29. - Photo courtesy TSTT TSTT has completed service restoration works along the North East Coast where the landslides in the aftermath of the heavy rains of November 29th severely damaged several miles of roadway, scores of properties and utility infrastructure. TSTT suffered damage to cables, poles and other infrastructure which left customers in the area without service with Sans Souci, Matelot and Brasso Seco being the most severely impacted.

