Cut-off North East areas reconnectedDec. 27, 2016, 11:13 PM Ast
A partial view of one of the landslides that occurred in the North East Coast following heavy rainfall on November 29. - Photo courtesy TSTT TSTT has completed service restoration works along the North East Coast where the landslides in the aftermath of the heavy rains of November 29th severely damaged several miles of roadway, scores of properties and utility infrastructure. TSTT suffered damage to cables, poles and other infrastructure which left customers in the area without service with Sans Souci, Matelot and Brasso Seco being the most severely impacted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CRTC declares broadband internet a basic servic...
|Tue
|lucky 2 get mobile
|1
|Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN
|Dec 25
|Duniyah
|1
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|Dec 24
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Dec 24
|We need Darth
|2
|Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08)
|Dec 15
|doggman7100
|36
|Key promises in Thursday's asbestos ban announc...
|Dec 15
|Judge Judy Garland
|1
|The Sault's pretty cozy, but not that cozy
|Dec 10
|Maria
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC