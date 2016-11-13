Contemporary library melds into the landscape thanks to locally-sourced materials

There are few things as joyous as curling up with a good book while snow lightly falls outside the window. Local bibliophiles in Canada's La Malbaie region can now get cozy and enjoy the city's picturesque snowy landscape from the sophisticated Laure Conan Library and City Hall, built by Bisson Associes and ACDF Architecture using locally-sourced materials .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.