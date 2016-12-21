City of Montreal heads back to court ...

City of Montreal heads back to court to resolve future of heritage greystones

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: CBC News

The City of Montreal's injunction request has long been stalled over two differing opinions on how to rebuild this once stately greystone on de l'Esplanade Avenue while protecting its heritage facade. The City of Montreal is heading back to court in the New Year in a bid to save what remains of a pair of derelict heritage buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get AN ISMAILI DATE ISMAILI SINGLE MEN AND WOMEN Sun Duniyah 1
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... Dec 24 CBC Grey News at 11 4
News Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun... Dec 24 We need Darth 2
News Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08) Dec 15 doggman7100 36
News Key promises in Thursday's asbestos ban announc... Dec 15 Judge Judy Garland 1
News The Sault's pretty cozy, but not that cozy Dec 10 Maria 1
News Northern Ontario mayors went to Ottawa with Fed... Nov 26 off 2 see Fiberals 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,855 • Total comments across all topics: 277,367,499

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC