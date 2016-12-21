City of Montreal heads back to court to resolve future of heritage greystones
The City of Montreal's injunction request has long been stalled over two differing opinions on how to rebuild this once stately greystone on de l'Esplanade Avenue while protecting its heritage facade. The City of Montreal is heading back to court in the New Year in a bid to save what remains of a pair of derelict heritage buildings.
