Church mass for murdered Canadian mafioso Rocco Sollecito kiboshed by Catholic authorities
Bemoaning the "scandal" that it had caused, Catholic officials intervened this week to prevent an Italian mass held in memory of Rocco Sollecito, a murdered senior Mafia leader who helped run the most powerful organized crime cartel in Canada's history. "I forbid you to celebrate Holy Mass tomorrow a and I ask you not to take similar initiatives in the future without my permission," reads a letter from Italian archbishop Francesco Cacucci.
