Celebrate the new year with a unique tradition

20 hrs ago Read more: Esquimalt News

The public is invited to Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Malahat from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 20 Huron St. in James Bay, to celebrate the new year in a unique Canadian tradition, the Levee. The term "Levee," derived from the French se lever , represents the practice of rising early on the first day of the new year to pay respect to the monarch or the local governor.

