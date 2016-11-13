Celebrate the new year with a unique tradition

The public is invited to Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Malahat from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 20 Huron St. in James Bay, to celebrate the new year in a unique Canadian tradition, the Levee. The term "Levee," derived from the French se lever , represents the practice of rising early on the first day of the new year to pay respect to the monarch or the local governor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Esquimalt News.