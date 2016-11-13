Celebrate the new year with a unique tradition
The public is invited to Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Malahat from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 20 Huron St. in James Bay, to celebrate the new year in a unique Canadian tradition, the Levee. The term "Levee," derived from the French se lever , represents the practice of rising early on the first day of the new year to pay respect to the monarch or the local governor.
