Canada turns 150: Here's a look at ho...

Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the country is preparing to kick off celebrations

There are 2 comments on the CTV story from Yesterday, titled Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the country is preparing to kick off celebrations. In it, CTV reports that:

The cutting of the final section of Canada 150 logo into a field of wheat. The year is winding down and people across the country are getting ready to ring in 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Yesterday
WHO is the Best Prime Minister NOW ?!
Why ..
JUSTIN TRUDEAU !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
We need Darth

Toronto, Canada

#2 Yesterday
http://www.topix.com/world/2016/12/darth-vade...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ... 23 hr CBC Grey News at 11 4
News Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08) Dec 15 doggman7100 36
News Key promises in Thursday's asbestos ban announc... Dec 15 Judge Judy Garland 1
News The Sault's pretty cozy, but not that cozy Dec 10 Maria 1
News Northern Ontario mayors went to Ottawa with Fed... Nov 26 off 2 see Fiberals 1
News Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon... Nov 26 Poutine 1
News Ivanhoe Cambridge says co-working can help comm... Nov '16 no Wynne situation 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,704

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC