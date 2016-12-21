Bruce Bueno de Mesquita on War and Presidential Success
Over at EconTalk, Russ Roberts has an interesting interview with political scientist Bruce Bueno de Mesquita on the incentives that U.S. presidents have had to get their country into war. It tracks a lot of the same territory that Zachary Gochenour and I covered in our " War and Presidential Greatness ."
