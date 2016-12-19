BA's Video of the Night (12/19/16) Tigers vs Drones

Amazing drone footage of the tigers at the Zoo sauvage de Saint-Felicien in Quebec, Canadawho are watching a drone, watching them Amazing drone footage of the tigers at the Zoo sauvage de Saint-Felicien in Quebec, Canadawho are watching a drone, watching them A couple of lawyers have been indicted for an elaborate scam to extort money from those who pirate porn. Paul R. Hansmeier and John L. Steele teamed up to snag over $6-million from people who illegally downloaded the porn that they themselves uploaded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRCD-FM Massena.