As Canada marks 150, Montreal's year-long 375th party already underway
As Canada prepares to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017, Montreal has already kicked off its own lavish year-long celebrations for its 375th birthday. The city launched its $110-million bash with a televised variety show and the illumination of several public buildings earlier this month, to make the celebrations 375 days long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec separatists promise 'alternate' history ...
|23 hr
|CBC Grey News at 11
|4
|Canada turns 150: Here's a look at how the coun...
|Sat
|We need Darth
|2
|Ernest Gay recalls murder on its fifth anniversary (May '08)
|Dec 15
|doggman7100
|36
|Key promises in Thursday's asbestos ban announc...
|Dec 15
|Judge Judy Garland
|1
|The Sault's pretty cozy, but not that cozy
|Dec 10
|Maria
|1
|Northern Ontario mayors went to Ottawa with Fed...
|Nov 26
|off 2 see Fiberals
|1
|Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon...
|Nov 26
|Poutine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC