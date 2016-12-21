As a victim of 'the Nazi art-grab,' dealer Max Stern's estate...

A man looks at a just-unveiled Girl from the Sabine Mountains by Franz-Xaver Winterhalter at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in Montreal Wednesday, May 20, 2009. To mark the fifth anniversary of the Max Stern Art Restitution Project, the three university beneficiaries of the Estate of Max Stern hosted a return ceremony for the seven Old Master and Nineteenth Century paintings thus far recovered.

