Armed man carrying 24 handguns arrested near Lacolle border crossing

A 36-year-old Toronto man who was arrested last week near a Canada-U.S. border crossing is expected to appear in court today in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. The RCMP says the suspect crossed illegally into Canada near Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle on Dec. 23, carrying a bag containing 24 handguns of various calibres.

