Traffic impacted in Charlottetown Saturday due to Canada Day

36 min ago Read more: CBC News

You may want to leave your vehicle at home and walk to Canada Day activities in downtown Charlottetown as some streets and parking lots will be closed to the public. According to the city, beginning at 6 a.m., Victoria Park Roadway from Brighton Road to Terry Fox Drive is closed to traffic until the fireworks conclude.

Prince Edward Island

