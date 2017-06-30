Tory leader Andrew Scheer comes to Atlantic Canada
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer stands in the House of Commons during Question Period on Parliament in Ottawa, Wednesday, June 7. New federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he recognizes his party has a lot of rebuilding to do in Atlantic Canada but he's up to the challenges. The former house speaker and Regina-Qu'Appelle MP won the leadership in late May in a shocking upset of what many considered would be a clear victory for Maxime Bernier.
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150
|Sun
|Canada Day eh
|1
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun 4
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May '17
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
