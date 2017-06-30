Right whales in trouble in gulf without change, says marine society
The preliminary findings of necropsies on three right whales show change is needed in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, says the director of the Marine Animal Response Society. Six dead right whales were found in the gulf in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150
|Jul 2
|Canada Day eh
|1
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun '17
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun '17
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May '17
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC