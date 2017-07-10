Regulatory acrobatics helps GM fish facility, P.E.I. Greens accuse
The leader of the P.E.I. Green party says he is concerned about the "regulatory acrobatics" that has led to the approval of a controversial facility that plans to grow genetically modified salmon in Prince Edward Island. Last month, the provincial government approved an application by AquaBounty Canada Inc. to expand its current facility in Rollo Bay by building two 40,000-square foot structures where the company will rear AquaAdvantage salmon, a sterile genetically modified salmon, from eyed egg to market size.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EDITORIAL: Mr. Trudeau is off base
|Jul 8
|Torys no Better
|1
|Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150
|Jul 2
|Canada Day eh
|1
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun '17
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun '17
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun '17
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May '17
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC