Regulatory acrobatics helps GM fish facility, P.E.I. Greens accuse

Friday Jul 7

The leader of the P.E.I. Green party says he is concerned about the "regulatory acrobatics" that has led to the approval of a controversial facility that plans to grow genetically modified salmon in Prince Edward Island. Last month, the provincial government approved an application by AquaBounty Canada Inc. to expand its current facility in Rollo Bay by building two 40,000-square foot structures where the company will rear AquaAdvantage salmon, a sterile genetically modified salmon, from eyed egg to market size.

