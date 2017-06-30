RCMP officer struck by vehicle on hig...

RCMP officer struck by vehicle on highway

40 min ago Read more: CBC News

A P.E.I. RCMP officer is in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while responding to a call on the Blue Shank Road near Summerside. In a news release, RCMP said the officer was responding to a call for service just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Prince Edward Island

