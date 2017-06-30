P.E.I. job creation stalls in June
The unemployment rate rose slightly, to 10.2 per cent from 10, as the economy dropped 500 jobs, according to the Labour Force Survey released by Statistics Canada Friday morning. It is too early to say if this is a change in the trend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150
|Jul 2
|Canada Day eh
|1
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun '17
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun '17
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun '17
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May '17
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC